MOS Spotlight: (15E) Unmanned Aircraft Systems Repairer MOS Highlight

Soldiers assigned to the Maryland Army National Guard's Detachment 1 Company D. 278th Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems unit discuss the benefits of their military occupational specialty for a recruitment video at the TUAS Operations Building aboard Webster Field in Saint Inigoes, Maryland, on June 15, 2022. The unmanned aircraft systems repairer is primarily responsible for the maintenance functions of unmanned aerial vehicles. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|06.15.2022
Date Posted: 06.16.2022
|Package
|847513
VIRIN: 220615-Z-OV020-1001
|DOD_109061425
|00:00:56
Location: SAINT INIGOES, MD, US
