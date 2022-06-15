Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MOS Spotlight: (15E) Unmanned Aircraft Systems Repairer MOS Highlight

    SAINT INIGOES, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the Maryland Army National Guard's Detachment 1 Company D. 278th Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems unit discuss the benefits of their military occupational specialty for a recruitment video at the TUAS Operations Building aboard Webster Field in Saint Inigoes, Maryland, on June 15, 2022. The unmanned aircraft systems repairer is primarily responsible for the maintenance functions of unmanned aerial vehicles. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 12:31
    Category: Package
    Location: SAINT INIGOES, MD, US

    TAGS

    Aviation
    Maryland Army National Guard
    Drone
    Unmanned Aircraft Systems Repairer

