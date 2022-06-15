MOS Spotlight: (15E) Unmanned Aircraft Systems Repairer MOS Highlight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/847513" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the Maryland Army National Guard's Detachment 1 Company D. 278th Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems unit discuss the benefits of their military occupational specialty for a recruitment video at the TUAS Operations Building aboard Webster Field in Saint Inigoes, Maryland, on June 15, 2022. The unmanned aircraft systems repairer is primarily responsible for the maintenance functions of unmanned aerial vehicles. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)