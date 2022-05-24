Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    14th CES 96-hour exercise

    COLUMBUS, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jake Jacobsen 

    14th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    The 14th Civil Engineer Squadron completed a 96-hour CE exercise aimed to reinforce its troops’ deployment and expeditionary readiness skills, May 23-26, 2022, on Columbus Air Force Base, Miss. During the four-day field exercise, members of the 14th CES engaged in scenarios their career field may face on deployments such as land navigation, convoy operations, Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) training and more. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 12:28
