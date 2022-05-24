14th CES 96-hour exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 14th Civil Engineer Squadron completed a 96-hour CE exercise aimed to reinforce its troops’ deployment and expeditionary readiness skills, May 23-26, 2022, on Columbus Air Force Base, Miss. During the four-day field exercise, members of the 14th CES engaged in scenarios their career field may face on deployments such as land navigation, convoy operations, Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) training and more. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)