U.S. Army Sgt. Jason Francisco with 11th Combat Aviation Brigade gives a Father's Day shoutout at Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center, June 9, 2022. Francisco's father lives in Clermont, Florida. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Karl Cain Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2022 11:24
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|847491
|VIRIN:
|220609-A-EY347-1013
|Filename:
|DOD_109061299
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|BAGHDAD DIPLOMATIC SUPPORT CENTER, IQ
|Hometown:
|CLERMONT, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. Jason Francisco - Father's Day, by MAJ Karl Cain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
