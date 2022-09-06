Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Jason Francisco - Father's Day

    BAGHDAD DIPLOMATIC SUPPORT CENTER, IRAQ

    06.09.2022

    Video by Maj. Karl Cain 

    11th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Jason Francisco with 11th Combat Aviation Brigade gives a Father's Day shoutout at Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center, June 9, 2022. Francisco's father lives in Clermont, Florida. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Karl Cain Jr.)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 11:24
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 847491
    VIRIN: 220609-A-EY347-1013
    Filename: DOD_109061299
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: BAGHDAD DIPLOMATIC SUPPORT CENTER, IQ
    Hometown: CLERMONT, FL, US

    This work, Sgt. Jason Francisco - Father's Day, by MAJ Karl Cain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Coalition
    Father's Day
    CJTF-OIR
    U.S. Army Reserve Aviation Command

