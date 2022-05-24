The 14th Civil Engineer Squadron executing its 96-hour readiness exercise, May 23-26, 2022, on Columbus Air Force Base, Miss. The training is a four-year requirement for every CE unit in the Air Force to practice contingency skills. During the four-day field exercise, members of the 14th CES engaged in scenarios their career field may face on deployments such as land navigation, convoy operations, Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) training and more. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2022 11:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|847482
|VIRIN:
|220524-F-HX125-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_109061222
|Length:
|00:16:50
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CE 96 Hour Exercise B-roll package, by SrA Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT