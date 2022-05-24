Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CE 96 Hour Exercise B-roll package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLUMBUS, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jake Jacobsen 

    14th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    The 14th Civil Engineer Squadron executing its 96-hour readiness exercise, May 23-26, 2022, on Columbus Air Force Base, Miss. The training is a four-year requirement for every CE unit in the Air Force to practice contingency skills. During the four-day field exercise, members of the 14th CES engaged in scenarios their career field may face on deployments such as land navigation, convoy operations, Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) training and more. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 11:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847482
    VIRIN: 220524-F-HX125-9001
    Filename: DOD_109061222
    Length: 00:16:50
    Location: COLUMBUS, MS, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CE 96 Hour Exercise B-roll package, by SrA Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    exercise
    readiness
    training
    CE
    96-hour
    expeditionary readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT