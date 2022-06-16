Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BALTOPS 22; Pre-Flight/Take-offs

    UNITED KINGDOM

    06.16.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Nicholas Swift 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force KC-135 assigned to Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, has a pre-flight check before taking off in support of BALTOPS-22 , on June 16, 2022. BALTOPS is an annual NATO exercise over the Baltic Sea Region that gives NATO allies and partners the chance to test their interoperability within a complex maritime environment.

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 10:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847470
    VIRIN: 220616-F-FY723-1001
    Filename: DOD_109061137
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: GB

    KC-135
    RAF Mildenhall
    BALTOPS
    Baltic Sea

