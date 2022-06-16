PALS 22: Capabilities Demonstration and Closing Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and other senior leaders from the Indo-Pacific region view a capabilities demonstration and closing ceremony during Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 22 in Yokosuka Naval Base, Japan, June 16, 2022. This iteration of PALS brought senior leaders of allied and partner militaries together to discuss amphibious force readiness, expeditionary advanced base operations, intermediate force capabilities, and ways to improve interoperability between partners within the Indo-Pacific region. A total of 18 participating delegations from Asia, Australia, Europe, South America, and North America participated in the symposium. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dillon Buck)