Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and other senior leaders from the Indo-Pacific region view a capabilities demonstration and closing ceremony during Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 22 in Yokosuka Naval Base, Japan, June 16, 2022. This iteration of PALS brought senior leaders of allied and partner militaries together to discuss amphibious force readiness, expeditionary advanced base operations, intermediate force capabilities, and ways to improve interoperability between partners within the Indo-Pacific region. A total of 18 participating delegations from Asia, Australia, Europe, South America, and North America participated in the symposium. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dillon Buck)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2022 10:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|847459
|VIRIN:
|220616-M-VM027-394
|Filename:
|DOD_109061103
|Length:
|00:05:00
|Location:
|TOKYO, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, PALS 22: Capabilities Demonstration and Closing Ceremony, by Cpl Dillon Buck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT