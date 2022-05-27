Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Summer Shield end of exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    05.27.2022

    Video by Sgt. Eliezer Melendez 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Multinational forces participate at a live fire exercise at the end of Summer Shield at Forward Operating Site Adazi, Latvia, May 27, 2022. Summer Shield is one of U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s multinational training exercises in Eastern Europe that make up Defender Europe 22. Defender demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters supporting NATO. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Eliezer Meléndez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 10:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 847446
    VIRIN: 220527-Z-MM593-1001
    Filename: DOD_109060919
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Summer Shield end of exercise, by SGT Eliezer Melendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT