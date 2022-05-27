Summer Shield end of exercise

Multinational forces participate at a live fire exercise at the end of Summer Shield at Forward Operating Site Adazi, Latvia, May 27, 2022. Summer Shield is one of U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s multinational training exercises in Eastern Europe that make up Defender Europe 22. Defender demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters supporting NATO. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Eliezer Meléndez)
