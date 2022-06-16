Drug Use: Risky, No Matter the Scenario

As a Service member, acting against the policies on substance use (including risky drug use) can have serious consequences on your health, relationships and career. Protect the things you care about by staying away from risky drug use – even if you’re deployed, on leave or off duty.
Too Much to Lose is an educational campaign for the U.S. military. The mission of the campaign is to inform U.S. Service members on the facts and risks related to prescription drug misuse and illicit and prohibited drug use including marijuana, hemp and CBD that can impact their health, career and overall well-being. The site supports the DOD’s efforts to build and sustain a ready and resilient force by providing resources and information to Service members so they use prescription drugs as prescribed and avoid illicit or prohibited substances. Contact us for more information at https://www.toomuchtolose.org/contact-us/
