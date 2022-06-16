Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Drug Use: Risky, No Matter the Scenario

    UNITED STATES

    06.16.2022

    Video by Joni Geels 

    Military Health System

    As a Service member, acting against the policies on substance use (including risky drug use) can have serious consequences on your health, relationships and career. Protect the things you care about by staying away from risky drug use – even if you’re deployed, on leave or off duty.

    Too Much to Lose is an educational campaign for the U.S. military. The mission of the campaign is to inform U.S. Service members on the facts and risks related to prescription drug misuse and illicit and prohibited drug use including marijuana, hemp and CBD that can impact their health, career and overall well-being. The site supports the DOD’s efforts to build and sustain a ready and resilient force by providing resources and information to Service members so they use prescription drugs as prescribed and avoid illicit or prohibited substances. Contact us for more information at https://www.toomuchtolose.org/contact-us/

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 08:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847444
    VIRIN: 220616-D-CQ400-443
    Filename: DOD_109060904
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US

