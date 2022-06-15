San Antonio Market Leadership Message

Brig. Gen. Jeannine Ryder, San Antonio Market Director, and COL Kimberlie Biever, Deputy Director, discuss the importance of partnership and collaboration and express their appreciation for staff and patients Market-wide. The San Antonio Market, which encompasses Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Brooke Army Medical Center and outlying clinics, officially unified as a Market under the Defense Health Agency on July 16, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2022 22:46
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|847325
|VIRIN:
|220615-A-VR118-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109060299
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
