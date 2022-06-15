San Antonio Market Leadership Message

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Brig. Gen. Jeannine Ryder, San Antonio Market Director, and COL Kimberlie Biever, Deputy Director, discuss the importance of partnership and collaboration and express their appreciation for staff and patients Market-wide. The San Antonio Market, which encompasses Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Brooke Army Medical Center and outlying clinics, officially unified as a Market under the Defense Health Agency on July 16, 2021.