    San Antonio Market Leadership Message

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2022

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Brig. Gen. Jeannine Ryder, San Antonio Market Director, and COL Kimberlie Biever, Deputy Director, discuss the importance of partnership and collaboration and express their appreciation for staff and patients Market-wide. The San Antonio Market, which encompasses Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Brooke Army Medical Center and outlying clinics, officially unified as a Market under the Defense Health Agency on July 16, 2021.

    Date Taken: 06.15.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 22:46
    Category: Commercials
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs
    San Antonio Market
    59th Medical Wing
    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs
    JBSA San Antonio Lackland
    JBSA San Antonio Ft Sam Houston

