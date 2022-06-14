288th Engineer Company conducted an engineer qualification table by throwing grenades along with other explosives training throughout their annual training at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center on June 14, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Veronica McNabb)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2022 19:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|847313
|VIRIN:
|220614-A-OE877-798
|PIN:
|288
|Filename:
|DOD_109060060
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pull The Pin!, by SFC Veronica McNabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
