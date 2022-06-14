Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pull The Pin!

    MS, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Veronica McNabb 

    184th Sustainment Command

    288th Engineer Company conducted an engineer qualification table by throwing grenades along with other explosives training throughout their annual training at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center on June 14, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Veronica McNabb)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 19:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847313
    VIRIN: 220614-A-OE877-798
    PIN: 288
    Filename: DOD_109060060
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: MS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pull The Pin!, by SFC Veronica McNabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pin
    Grenade
    Combat Engineer
    Army
    MSARNG
    288th

