    What it's like being a Boom Operator

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Talon Brandel, 97th Air Refueling Squadron Boom Operator, describes what it's like being a Boom Operator on a KC-135 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 15, 2022. Boom Operator's refuel aircraft midflight to prolong the distance traveled without landing. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 19:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 

    TAGS

    Fairchild AFB
    KC-135
    Refuel
    Boom
    97th ARS

