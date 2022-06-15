U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Talon Brandel, 97th Air Refueling Squadron Boom Operator, describes what it's like being a Boom Operator on a KC-135 at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 15, 2022. Boom Operator's refuel aircraft midflight to prolong the distance traveled without landing. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2022 19:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|847307
|VIRIN:
|220615-F-TG928-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109060017
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, What it's like being a Boom Operator, by A1C Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT