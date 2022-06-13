Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hawaii Army National Guard Medics Conducts Medical Trauma Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2022

    Video by Spc. Sean Walker 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Hawaii Army National Guard Soldiers participated in The Medical Education and Demonstration of Individual Competence (MEDIC) course at the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC), Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 13, 2022. This training provides 68W combat medics with scenario-based, combat-focused medical training in order to effectively treat and save casualties on the battlefield.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 20:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847306
    VIRIN: 220613-Z-LU739-1001
    Filename: DOD_109060004
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii Army National Guard Medics Conducts Medical Trauma Training, by SPC Sean Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    117th MPAD
    USARPAC
    National Guard
    HIARNG
    USINDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT