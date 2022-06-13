Hawaii Army National Guard Medics Conducts Medical Trauma Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Hawaii Army National Guard Soldiers participated in The Medical Education and Demonstration of Individual Competence (MEDIC) course at the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC), Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 13, 2022. This training provides 68W combat medics with scenario-based, combat-focused medical training in order to effectively treat and save casualties on the battlefield.