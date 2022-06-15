Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th Medical Command (Deployment Support) Change of Command Ceremony

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2022

    The change of command ceremony for Maj. Gen. Michael L. Place, outgoing Commanding General of 18th MEDCOM, and Brig. Gen. Paula Lodi incoming Commanding General was held on June 15, 2022 at Palm Circle at Fort Shafter, HI.

    Date Taken: 06.15.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 18:02
    Category: Briefings
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    Change of Command Ceremony
    18th Medical Command

