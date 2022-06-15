18th Medical Command (Deployment Support) Change of Command Ceremony

The change of command ceremony for Maj. Gen. Michael L. Place, outgoing Commanding General of 18th MEDCOM, and Brig. Gen. Paula Lodi incoming Commanding General was held on June 15, 2022 at Palm Circle at Fort Shafter, HI.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2022 18:02
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|847294
|Filename:
|DOD_109059928
|Length:
|00:36:32
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
