Force Master Chief Michael Roberts, director of the Hospital Corps, corpsman birthday message to forward deployed EMU10G.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2022 18:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|847291
|VIRIN:
|220615-N-N1526-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109059896
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Medicine FORCM EMU10G corpsman birthday message, by BUMED PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
United States Navy
LEAVE A COMMENT