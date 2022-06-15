Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Medicine FORCM EMU10G corpsman birthday message

    VA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2022

    Video by BUMED PAO 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    Force Master Chief Michael Roberts, director of the Hospital Corps, corpsman birthday message to forward deployed EMU10G.

    Date Taken: 06.15.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 18:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847291
    VIRIN: 220615-N-N1526-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109059896
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    United States Navy

    #NavyMedicine #Navy Medicine #Navy #Medicine

