Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VI competitors 2022 Regional III best warrior competition highlights

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FL, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Video by Capt. Marcia Bruno 

    Virgin Islands National Guard, 51st Public Affairs Detachment

    Two VI National Guardsmen, Staff Sgt. Debbieann Nanton-Smith and Pfc. Emeka Watson competed in the Regional Best Warrior Competition held at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Starke, FL, May 9-15, 2022.

    Best Warrior Competition allows Soldiers across the Army National Guard to compete in a physically and mentally challenging multi-day competition that tests competitors on various technical and tactical skills. This year our competitor's met and faced off with members from Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Puerto Rico.

    The only female competitor, Nanton-Smith, displayed a tremendous never-give-up, can-do attitude, which awarded her the Spirit Award. The Spirit Award is awarded to the competitor who demonstrates the highest esprit de corps and motivation throughout the entire competition.

    Congratulations to the winners and to all the competitors, who displayed heart and resilience throughout the entire competition. - State Command Sgt. Major Kent Bellot, VING.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 16:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847284
    VIRIN: 220511-A-JK506-088
    Filename: DOD_109059777
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VI competitors 2022 Regional III best warrior competition highlights, by CPT Marcia Bruno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT