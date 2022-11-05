VI competitors 2022 Regional III best warrior competition highlights

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Two VI National Guardsmen, Staff Sgt. Debbieann Nanton-Smith and Pfc. Emeka Watson competed in the Regional Best Warrior Competition held at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Starke, FL, May 9-15, 2022.



Best Warrior Competition allows Soldiers across the Army National Guard to compete in a physically and mentally challenging multi-day competition that tests competitors on various technical and tactical skills. This year our competitor's met and faced off with members from Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Puerto Rico.



The only female competitor, Nanton-Smith, displayed a tremendous never-give-up, can-do attitude, which awarded her the Spirit Award. The Spirit Award is awarded to the competitor who demonstrates the highest esprit de corps and motivation throughout the entire competition.



Congratulations to the winners and to all the competitors, who displayed heart and resilience throughout the entire competition. - State Command Sgt. Major Kent Bellot, VING.