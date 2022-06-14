Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherokee Nation IRT

    NH, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Soldiers, Airmen and Sailors participate in the Cherokee Nation Innovative Readiness Training from June 4-18, 2022 in Tahlequah, OK. The IRT gives Guardsmen a chance to work with military members from six different service branches, the opportunity to build houses for homeless Cherokee Veterans and provide various medical screenings to local community members while they are completing mission-essential training tasks. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 17:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 847282
    VIRIN: 220607-Z-TW741-1003
    Filename: DOD_109059766
    Length: 00:03:36
    Location: NH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cherokee Nation IRT, by SSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    IRT
    Oklahoma
    157th Air Refueling Wing
    Cherokee Nation
    IRTsWin

