Cherokee Nation IRT

Soldiers, Airmen and Sailors participate in the Cherokee Nation Innovative Readiness Training from June 4-18, 2022 in Tahlequah, OK. The IRT gives Guardsmen a chance to work with military members from six different service branches, the opportunity to build houses for homeless Cherokee Veterans and provide various medical screenings to local community members while they are completing mission-essential training tasks. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson)
|06.14.2022
|06.15.2022 17:23
|Package
|847282
|220607-Z-TW741-1003
|DOD_109059766
|00:03:36
|NH, US
|0
|0
