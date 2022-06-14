Future Sailor Tribute

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    220614-N-RB168-1001 Rochester, N.Y. (June 14, 2022) Lt. Richard Nguyen, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, administered the oath of enlistment for more than 20 future Sailors from Navy Recruiting Station (NRS) Greece and NRS Victor, during a special tribute recognizing their decision to join the U.S. Navy. The ceremony was held at the Greater Rochester International Airport. Logistics Specialist 1st Class Charlton Harley was the master of ceremonies for the event attended by family members and local media. 101-year-old WWII veteran, LT (Senior Grade) George Milner was the special guest of honor.(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:05:19
    TAGS

    #NTAGPITTSBURGH #NAVY #PITTSBURGH #SAILORS #NRC #FORGEDBYTHESEA #USNAVY

