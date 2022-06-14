Future Sailor Tribute

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/847279" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

220614-N-RB168-1001 Rochester, N.Y. (June 14, 2022) Lt. Richard Nguyen, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, administered the oath of enlistment for more than 20 future Sailors from Navy Recruiting Station (NRS) Greece and NRS Victor, during a special tribute recognizing their decision to join the U.S. Navy. The ceremony was held at the Greater Rochester International Airport. Logistics Specialist 1st Class Charlton Harley was the master of ceremonies for the event attended by family members and local media. 101-year-old WWII veteran, LT (Senior Grade) George Milner was the special guest of honor.(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)