220614-N-RB168-1001 Rochester, N.Y. (June 14, 2022) Lt. Richard Nguyen, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, administered the oath of enlistment for more than 20 future Sailors from Navy Recruiting Station (NRS) Greece and NRS Victor, during a special tribute recognizing their decision to join the U.S. Navy. The ceremony was held at the Greater Rochester International Airport. Logistics Specialist 1st Class Charlton Harley was the master of ceremonies for the event attended by family members and local media. 101-year-old WWII veteran, LT (Senior Grade) George Milner was the special guest of honor.(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2022 16:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|847279
|VIRIN:
|220614-N-RB168-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109059698
|Length:
|00:05:19
|Location:
|ROCHESTER, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Future Sailor Tribute, by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
