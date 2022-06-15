The 93rd Air Ground Operations Wing said farewell to U.S. Air Force Col. Danielle Willis, 93rd AGOW out-bound commander, and welcomed Col. Timothy Hood, 93rd AGOW in-bound commander, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 15, 2022. The 93rd AGOW oversees over 2,800 Battlefield Airmen across 20 locations throughout the U.S. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2022 16:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|847273
|VIRIN:
|220615-F-GO302-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109059634
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
This work, 93 AGOW change of command 2022, by SrA Rebeckah Medeiros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
