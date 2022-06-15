Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    93 AGOW change of command 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    The 93rd Air Ground Operations Wing said farewell to U.S. Air Force Col. Danielle Willis, 93rd AGOW out-bound commander, and welcomed Col. Timothy Hood, 93rd AGOW in-bound commander, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 15, 2022. The 93rd AGOW oversees over 2,800 Battlefield Airmen across 20 locations throughout the U.S. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 16:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 847273
    VIRIN: 220615-F-GO302-1001
    Filename: DOD_109059634
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 93 AGOW change of command 2022, by SrA Rebeckah Medeiros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    change of command
    93rd AGOW
    battlefield Airmen
    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT