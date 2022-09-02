Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    355 WG A-10 elephant walk (b-roll)

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish 

    355th Wing

    Video documentation of U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs, an HH-60G Pave Hawk and an HC-130J Combat King II assigned to the 355th Wing assembling on the runway at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 9, 2022. This readiness exercise was performed to ensure the 355th Wing’s ability to rapidly generate combat airpower and execute its rescue and attack mission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 16:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847271
    VIRIN: 220209-F-PB513-001
    Filename: DOD_109059627
    Length: 00:09:11
    Location: AZ, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 355 WG A-10 elephant walk (b-roll), by SrA Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    A-10
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    354th FS
    readiness
    elephant walk
    355th WG

