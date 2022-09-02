355 WG A-10 elephant walk (b-roll)

Video documentation of U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs, an HH-60G Pave Hawk and an HC-130J Combat King II assigned to the 355th Wing assembling on the runway at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 9, 2022. This readiness exercise was performed to ensure the 355th Wing’s ability to rapidly generate combat airpower and execute its rescue and attack mission.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2022 16:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|847271
|VIRIN:
|220209-F-PB513-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109059627
|Length:
|00:09:11
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
