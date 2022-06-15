Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PCS Tips with RDML Stu Satterwhite

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MILLINGTON, TN, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lex Barlowe 

    Navy Personnel Command

    RDML Stu Satterwhite, Commander MyNavy Career Center (MNCC) provides tips to help Sailors during Permanent Change of Station (PCS). The Human Resources Service Center (HRSC) is available 24/7 to help Sailors and their families along with the PCS Special Support Team available to assist with everything PCS related. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lex Barlowe/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 16:14
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 847270
    VIRIN: 220615-N-DV016-1001
    Filename: DOD_109059614
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: MILLINGTON, TN, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PCS Tips with RDML Stu Satterwhite, by PO2 Lex Barlowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PCS
    HRSC
    MNCC
    PCSSpecialSupportTeam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT