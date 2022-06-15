RDML Stu Satterwhite, Commander MyNavy Career Center (MNCC) provides tips to help Sailors during Permanent Change of Station (PCS). The Human Resources Service Center (HRSC) is available 24/7 to help Sailors and their families along with the PCS Special Support Team available to assist with everything PCS related. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lex Barlowe/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2022 16:14
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|847270
|VIRIN:
|220615-N-DV016-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109059614
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PCS Tips with RDML Stu Satterwhite, by PO2 Lex Barlowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
