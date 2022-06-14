Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flag Day Animation Graphic: "Old Glory"

    UNITED STATES

    06.14.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cassandra Johnson 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    This animation graphic features an excerpt from the poem "Old Glory", performed by Retired CMSgt Deborah Rothwell. This graphic was created for Flag Day 2022.

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 15:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 847266
    VIRIN: 220615-F-SY677-0001
    Filename: DOD_109059526
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flag Day Animation Graphic: "Old Glory", by SSgt Cassandra Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    American Flag
    flag
    Flag Day
    Old Glory

