ANG Domestic Capabilities Conference 2022

The 2022 Air National Guard (ANG) Domestic Capability Priorities (DCP) conference took place in Denver, Colorado, Mary documents capability priorities identified during the May 2021 ANG DCP Conference in Denver, Colorado, May 2-6.The conference welcomed over 330 military and civilian attendees representing 54 states and territories from the ANG wings and state Joint Force Headquarters, other government agencies, civil partners, as well as National Guard Bureau (NGB) staff. The objective of the working groups was to identify capabilities needed by the ANG to effectively execute the domestic incident response mission.
|05.06.2022
|06.15.2022 16:10
|Package
|847263
|220502-Z-IC909-3008
|DOD_109059473
|00:02:43
|DENVER, CO, US
|0
|0
