A display of U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs, an HH-60G Pave Hawk and an HC-130J Combat King II assigned to the 355th Wing assembling on the runway at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base for an elephant walk, Arizona, Feb. 9, 2022. This readiness exercise was preformed to ensure the 355th Wing’s ability to rapidly generate combat airpower and execute its rescue and attack mission.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2022 14:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|847249
|VIRIN:
|220209-F-CL785-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109059166
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 355th Wing A-10 Elephant Walk, by SrA Kaitlyn Ergish and SSgt Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
