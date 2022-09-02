Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    355th Wing A-10 Elephant Walk

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish and Staff Sgt. Jacob Stephens

    355th Wing

    A display of U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs, an HH-60G Pave Hawk and an HC-130J Combat King II assigned to the 355th Wing assembling on the runway at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base for an elephant walk, Arizona, Feb. 9, 2022. This readiness exercise was preformed to ensure the 355th Wing’s ability to rapidly generate combat airpower and execute its rescue and attack mission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 14:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 847249
    VIRIN: 220209-F-CL785-001
    Filename: DOD_109059166
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 355th Wing A-10 Elephant Walk, by SrA Kaitlyn Ergish and SSgt Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    A-10
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    354th FS
    readiness
    elephant walk
    355th Wing

