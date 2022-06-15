Warrant Officer Bryan Salazar, California Army National Guard, talks about why he serves in the U.S. Army and what led to him to flight school at Fort Rucker, Alabama, June 15, 2022. (U.S. Army video by 2nd Lt. Michael Needham)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2022 14:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|847247
|VIRIN:
|220615-A-XA218-608
|Filename:
|DOD_109059130
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|FORT RUCKER, AL, US
|Hometown:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Why I Serve: Warrant Officer Bryan Salazar, by 2LT Michael Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
