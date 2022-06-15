Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve: Warrant Officer Bryan Salazar

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2022

    Video by 2nd Lt. Michael Needham 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Warrant Officer Bryan Salazar, California Army National Guard, talks about why he serves in the U.S. Army and what led to him to flight school at Fort Rucker, Alabama, June 15, 2022. (U.S. Army video by 2nd Lt. Michael Needham)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 14:37
    Army Aviation
    California National Guard
    Fort Rucker
    Flight School
    Why I Serve

