    Army Heritage Month 2022

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Video by Jonathan Stinson 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Redstone Arsenal

    Celebrate Army Heritage Month by listening to four stories from residents of the Floyd E. "Tut" Fann State Veterans Home.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 14:13
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 847246
    VIRIN: 220601-O-LJ922-075
    Filename: DOD_109059110
    Length: 00:14:51
    Location: US

    TAGS

    #Soldierstory #Veterans

