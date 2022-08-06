Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OPSEC Awareness Reminder for Grand Forks Air Force Base

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Video by Airman Roxanne Belovarac 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Col. Timothy Curry, wing commander, and CMSgt. Sabrina Wadhams, 319th Force Support Squadron senior enlisted leader, want to remind Airmen and families; you play a key role in national security. Please practice OPSEC at all times.

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 13:07
    Category: PSA
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 

    This work, OPSEC Awareness Reminder for Grand Forks Air Force Base, by AB Roxanne Belovarac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operational Security
    OPSEC
    Grand Forks Air Force Base
    GFAFB

