CRS SHARES US DEPT OF LABOR VETS PROGRAM VIA JAMES RODRIGUEZ, UMC (RET)

As the U.S. Department of Labor’s Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Policy concerning Veteran’s Employment and Training Services, Mr. James Rodriguez empathizes with Student Veterans and Military families as he shares new and focal program highlights of the future. At the 2022 CCME Symposium, Educators learned of latest systems updates, pathways and resources, and of the continued promise to the service members that higher education, housing, and health are integral and parallel parts while seeking gainful employment.
