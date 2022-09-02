CRS SHARES US DEPT OF LABOR VETS PROGRAM VIA JAMES RODRIGUEZ, UMC (RET)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As the U.S. Department of Labor’s Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Policy concerning Veteran’s Employment and Training Services, Mr. James Rodriguez empathizes with Student Veterans and Military families as he shares new and focal program highlights of the future. At the 2022 CCME Symposium, Educators learned of latest systems updates, pathways and resources, and of the continued promise to the service members that higher education, housing, and health are integral and parallel parts while seeking gainful employment.



