Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CRS SHARES US DEPT OF LABOR VETS PROGRAM VIA JAMES RODRIGUEZ, UMC (RET)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of Labor

    As the U.S. Department of Labor’s Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Policy concerning Veteran’s Employment and Training Services, Mr. James Rodriguez empathizes with Student Veterans and Military families as he shares new and focal program highlights of the future. At the 2022 CCME Symposium, Educators learned of latest systems updates, pathways and resources, and of the continued promise to the service members that higher education, housing, and health are integral and parallel parts while seeking gainful employment.

    No Federal Endorsement Intended Nor Implied by CRS Productions

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 12:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 847241
    VIRIN: 220209-O-D0443-001
    Filename: DOD_109058959
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CRS SHARES US DEPT OF LABOR VETS PROGRAM VIA JAMES RODRIGUEZ, UMC (RET), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VETS
    Department of Labor
    Veterans' Employment and Training Service
    James Rodriguez
    Hire VETS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT