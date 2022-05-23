Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CE-SOHMS Awareness Campaign Video #2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OR, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2022

    Video by Ernest Henry 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District

    Chris Gaylord demonstrates why "taking ownership" of the safety culture in your workplace is important

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 11:46
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 847232
    VIRIN: 220523-A-XB412-516
    Filename: DOD_109058779
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: OR, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CE-SOHMS Awareness Campaign Video #2, by Ernest Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    culture
    safety
    Awareness
    cesohms

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT