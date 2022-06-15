Park Ranger pepper spray training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Park rangers from across the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District trained on several self-defensive tactics, including the proper use of pepper spray.



One brave ranger, Ryan Smith, volunteered to be pepper sprayed, allowing him to experience and better understand the impact of the spray if he’s ever required to use it. Rangers who completed the training will now be authorized to carry and use the spray in a situation of imminent danger.



“If for whatever unfortunate reason you might have to disperse the spray to protect yourself, it’s important to know what it feels like yourself,” said Park Ranger Nicole Govan, who taught the training.



Remember! Park rangers exist to help visitors. Their self-defense training is meant for only extreme circumstances! The rangers completed a 40-hour course throughout the week that included other aspects of their jobs to help visitors enjoy their best recreational experiences possible!



Learn more about Park Ranger training. READ: https://go.usa.gov/xJUu4



(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)