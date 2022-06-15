Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Park Ranger pepper spray training

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2022

    Video by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Park rangers from across the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District trained on several self-defensive tactics, including the proper use of pepper spray.

    One brave ranger, Ryan Smith, volunteered to be pepper sprayed, allowing him to experience and better understand the impact of the spray if he’s ever required to use it. Rangers who completed the training will now be authorized to carry and use the spray in a situation of imminent danger.

    “If for whatever unfortunate reason you might have to disperse the spray to protect yourself, it’s important to know what it feels like yourself,” said Park Ranger Nicole Govan, who taught the training.

    Remember! Park rangers exist to help visitors. Their self-defense training is meant for only extreme circumstances! The rangers completed a 40-hour course throughout the week that included other aspects of their jobs to help visitors enjoy their best recreational experiences possible!

    Learn more about Park Ranger training. READ: https://go.usa.gov/xJUu4

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)

    This work, Park Ranger pepper spray training, by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Pittsburgh
    park ranger
    pepper spray
