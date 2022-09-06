Welcome Message from JBSA and 502d ABW Commander for San Antonio International Airport Public Address System

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air Force Brig. Gen. Russell D. Driggers, Commander, 502nd Air Base Wing and Joint Base San Antonio, Texas records a welcome message which is played over the San Antonio International Airport public address systems. Recorded June 2022



Script:

Welcome to San Antonio, please allow me to introduce you to an amazing community, also known as military city USA. Take it from me, this town lives up to its name in word and deed. I’m Brigadier General Russ Driggers, United States Air Force, commander of Joint Base San Antonio and the 502d Air Base Wing.



I’m one of more than nearly four-hundred-thousand military veterans and active duty service members who call military city USA our home.



Joint Base San Antonio also know as JBSA is the largest and most diverse joint base in the department of defence.



We are proud to serve a community of Airmen, Guardians, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen in addition to our total force of National Guard, Reserves, and Government civilians.



The San Antonio community has a unique appreciation for the sacrifices our military members and their families make each day to serve our country.



We partner with the community in unique ways to sustain and increase the military value of JBSA while supporting the economic vitality and quality of live in the region. Together we are the premiere installation in the department of defense.



It is an honor to serve our nation and though we could do that anywhere, we are lucky to serve in a community that takes pride in its name as Military City USA.



On behalf of the entire JBSA community, it is my pleasure to welcome you to our military family and to San Antonio.