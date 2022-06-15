Fort Jackson Commanding General Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis gives remarks about Juneteenth
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2022 10:22
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|847218
|VIRIN:
|061522-A-A4507-001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109058605
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BG Michaelis Juneteenth Message, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT