In this month’s Corps Connection, we highlight the start of Hurricane Season with the 249th Engineer Battalion as they got ready for this year’s season by performing a field training exercise.
We also look at what a 12P Prime Power Production Specialist is, and how you can become one.
@USACE Huntington District is working with small businesses to help them understand how to work on USACE projects.
@Norfolk District Army Corps celebrates the start of the deepening of the Norfolk Harbor with a Project Partnership Agreement signing and they highlight their forestry mission.
Finally, @U.S. Army ERDC needs your help at the beach!
https://www.usace.army.mil/Business-With-Us/Small-Business/
|06.15.2022
|06.15.2022 10:31
|Newscasts
|847215
|220615-A-OI229-961
|DOD_109058545
|00:19:13
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|0
|0
This work, Corps Connection Season 2 Episode 9 June 2022, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
