    Corps Connection Season 2 Episode 9 June 2022

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2022

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this month’s Corps Connection, we highlight the start of Hurricane Season with the 249th Engineer Battalion as they got ready for this year’s season by performing a field training exercise.

    We also look at what a 12P Prime Power Production Specialist is, and how you can become one.

    @USACE Huntington District is working with small businesses to help them understand how to work on USACE projects.

    @Norfolk District Army Corps celebrates the start of the deepening of the Norfolk Harbor with a Project Partnership Agreement signing and they highlight their forestry mission.

    Finally, @U.S. Army ERDC needs your help at the beach!

    https://www.usace.army.mil/Business-With-Us/Small-Business/

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 10:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 847215
    VIRIN: 220615-A-OI229-961
    Filename: DOD_109058545
    Length: 00:19:13
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    USACE
    Small Business
    Prime Power
    Civil Works

