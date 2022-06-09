Corps Connection Season 2 Episode 9 June 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/847215" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this month’s Corps Connection, we highlight the start of Hurricane Season with the 249th Engineer Battalion as they got ready for this year’s season by performing a field training exercise.



We also look at what a 12P Prime Power Production Specialist is, and how you can become one.



@USACE Huntington District is working with small businesses to help them understand how to work on USACE projects.



@Norfolk District Army Corps celebrates the start of the deepening of the Norfolk Harbor with a Project Partnership Agreement signing and they highlight their forestry mission.



Finally, @U.S. Army ERDC needs your help at the beach!



https://www.usace.army.mil/Business-With-Us/Small-Business/