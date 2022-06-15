Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Austin Speaks at NATO Meeting on Ukraine

    UNITED STATES

    06.15.2022

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels. Defense ministers and chiefs of defense from around the world discuss the ongoing crisis and other security issues facing NATO allies and partners.

    Date Taken: 06.15.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 09:31
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:06:41
    Location: US

