Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    55 From the Field - San Francisco District Upper Guadalupe River

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2022

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, USACE Commanding General and 55th Chief of Engineers, talks with Lt. Col. Kevin Arnett, San Francisco District commander, and Julie Beagle, San Francisco District Environmental Planning Section chief, about the Upper Guadalupe River Flood Risk Management General Reevaluation Report currently being studied in San Jose, Calif.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 09:02
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 847211
    VIRIN: 220614-A-OI229-680
    Filename: DOD_109058343
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: SAN JOSE, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 55 From the Field - San Francisco District Upper Guadalupe River, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    San Francisco District
    Storm Damage Reduction
    Guadalupe River

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT