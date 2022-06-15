video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



EFM Legal Series SPED pt2



EFMP Special Education Legal Video Library.



This series of videos is intended to provide Air and Space Force members, parents, and practitioners information about special education laws and legal services as they work together to protect the rights of students with special needs. Each video is designed with a targeted topic allowing the viewer to watch videos independently of each other. Air and Space force families seeking assistance with special education law should contact their local base legal assistance office. Contact information for your local base legal assistance office can be found by visiting, https://legalassistance.law.af.mil/.



The POC for this video library is:



Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) Central Cell



AFPC.DP3X.workflow@us.af.mil

Length: 5:27



A Production of AFPC/PA June 2022