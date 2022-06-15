Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EFM Legal - Timelines to know about IEP

    06.15.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force's Personnel Center

    EFM Legal Assistance and Policy - Special Education Law Library - Timelines to Know about Individualized Education Programs

    EFMP Special Education Legal Video Library.

    This series of videos is intended to provide Air and Space Force members, parents, and practitioners information about special education laws and legal services as they work together to protect the rights of students with special needs. Each video is designed with a targeted topic allowing the viewer to watch videos independently of each other. Air and Space force families seeking assistance with special education law should contact their local base legal assistance office. Contact information for your local base legal assistance office can be found by visiting, https://legalassistance.law.af.mil/.

    The POC for this video library is:

    Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) Central Cell

    AFPC.DP3X.workflow@us.af.mil
    Length: 3:29

    A Production of AFPC/PA June 2022

    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 08:52
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 847201
    VIRIN: 220615-D-JK875-548
    Filename: DOD_109058311
    Length: 00:03:29
