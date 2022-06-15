Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony

    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.15.2022

    Video by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Soldiers and family members gathered June 15, 2022 at Caserma Del Din in Vicenza, Italy, for U.S. Army 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade relinquishment of responsibility ceremony for outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony D. Powers. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Date Taken: 06.15.2022
    Location: VICENZA, IT 

    This work, Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony, by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    SKYSOLDIERS
    USAGITALY
    USAREUR-AF
    STROGERTOGETHER

