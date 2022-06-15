Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Souda Bay War Cemetery

    GREECE

    06.15.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Vernier 

    AFN Souda Bay

    In our latest installment of the Explore Europe series, AFN Souda Bay takes you to the Souda Bay War Cemetery. A memorial to veterans from both World Wars, the cemetery is the perfect place to pay your respects and dive into the history of Crete.

    Date Taken: 06.15.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 08:03
    Location: GR

    This work, Souda Bay War Cemetery, by PO2 Jacob Vernier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Europe
    Greece
    NSA Souda Bay
    AFN Souda Bay
    Souda Bay War Cemetery

