Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Press moment with NATO Secretary General and Allied leaders (opening remarks)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NETHERLANDS

    06.14.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg joined the leaders of seven NATO Allies in The Hague on 14 June 2022 to help prepare the Alliance’s Summit in Madrid. The meeting was co-hosted by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa, and Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Karinš also taking part.
    Usage rights
    This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 03:48
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 847179
    VIRIN: 220614-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_109057906
    Length: 00:21:30
    Location: NL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SG remarks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT