Press moment with NATO Secretary General and Allied leaders (opening remarks)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg joined the leaders of seven NATO Allies in The Hague on 14 June 2022 to help prepare the Alliance’s Summit in Madrid. The meeting was co-hosted by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa, and Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Karinš also taking part.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2022 03:48
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|847179
|VIRIN:
|220614-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109057906
|Length:
|00:21:30
|Location:
|NL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
