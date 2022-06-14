Partners and Allies

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.14.2022

    Video by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    III Marine Expeditionary Force and the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force cooperate and execute missions to maintain peace and stability across the Indo-pacific region in Japan, January 24, 2022. Japan and the U.S. train and remain partners, as we advance and strengthen our alliance through training and shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.15.2022 00:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 847165
    VIRIN: 220422-M-UA901-1001
    Filename: DOD_109057627
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    SOFME
    Friends Partners Allies

