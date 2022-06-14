Partners and Allies

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



III Marine Expeditionary Force and the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force cooperate and execute missions to maintain peace and stability across the Indo-pacific region in Japan, January 24, 2022. Japan and the U.S. train and remain partners, as we advance and strengthen our alliance through training and shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish)