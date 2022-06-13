Fuerzas Comando 2022 Physical Conditioning Test and opening ceremony B-Roll

Partnered nations from the western hemisphere kick off Fuerzas Comando 2022 with a physical training test and opening ceremony in Tegucigalpa, Honduras on June 13, 2022. Fuerzas Comando multinational SOF skills competition showcases the diversity of the SOF community in the western hemisphere, strengthens our regional partnerships, and demonstrates the readiness and interoperability across regional boundaries.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2022 23:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|847164
|VIRIN:
|220613-F-GL802-273
|Filename:
|DOD_109057609
|Length:
|00:07:56
|Location:
|HN
SOUTHCOM
Special Forces
Fuerzas Commando
Mutual Security
Partnered Nations
