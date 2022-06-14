Fuerzas Comando 2022

Partnered nations from the western hemisphere run through stress shoot lanes including sniper evaluation in La Venta, Honduras on June 14, 2022. Fuerzas Comando multinational SOF skills competition showcases the diversity of the SOF community in the western hemisphere, strengthens our regional partnerships, and demonstrates the readiness and interoperability across regional boundaries.
(U.S. Army video by Spc. Christopher Sanchez)
