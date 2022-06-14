U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, production to celebrate National Flag Day, honoring our nation’s colors and commemorate the date in 1777 in which the first design of the national flag of the United States of America was approved.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2022 18:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|847147
|VIRIN:
|220613-M-JQ356-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109057272
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Flag Day 2022, by Cpl Jacqueline Arre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT