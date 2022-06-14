Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flag Day 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.14.2022

    Video by Cpl. Jacqueline Arre 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, production to celebrate National Flag Day, honoring our nation’s colors and commemorate the date in 1777 in which the first design of the national flag of the United States of America was approved.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.14.2022 18:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 847147
    VIRIN: 220613-M-JQ356-1002
    Filename: DOD_109057272
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flag Day 2022, by Cpl Jacqueline Arre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flag Day
    National Flag Day
    Flag Day 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT