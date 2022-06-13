U.S., Guatemalan Military conduct Airborne Operations

U.S. Army Soldiers and service members in the Guatemalan military conducted static line and freefall operations over Guatemala, June 13, 2022. The training gave both countries a chance to see how each other conducts airborne operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Cossaboom)
|06.13.2022
|06.14.2022 19:08
|Video Productions
|GT
