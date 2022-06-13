Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., Guatemalan Military conduct Airborne Operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUATEMALA

    06.13.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Cossaboom 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers and service members in the Guatemalan military conducted static line and freefall operations over Guatemala, June 13, 2022. The training gave both countries a chance to see how each other conducts airborne operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Cossaboom)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2022
    Date Posted: 06.14.2022 19:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847145
    VIRIN: 220613-F-ES635-9001
    Filename: DOD_109057229
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: GT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Guatemalan Military conduct Airborne Operations, by TSgt Michael Cossaboom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    Combat Camera
    USAF
    MICHAELCOSSABOOM
    RS22
    Resolute Sentinel 22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT