    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Happy Birthday 247th Army

    UNITED STATES

    06.14.2022

    Video by Judith Oman 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Soldiers in C Batter 1st Battalion 40th Field Artillery sang the Army Song in celebration of the Army's 247th Birthday.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.14.2022 17:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847137
    VIRIN: 220614-D-NU467-214
    Filename: DOD_109057065
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Birthday 247th Army, by Judith Oman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Sill
    Army Song
    Army Birthday
    434th
    1/40th FA

