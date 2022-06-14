Soldiers in C Batter 1st Battalion 40th Field Artillery sang the Army Song in celebration of the Army's 247th Birthday.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2022 17:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|847137
|VIRIN:
|220614-D-NU467-214
|Filename:
|DOD_109057065
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Happy Birthday 247th Army, by Judith Oman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
