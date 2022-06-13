Hawaii Army National Guard Soldiers participated in The Medical Education and Demonstration of Individual Competence (MEDIC) course at the Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC), Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 13, 2022. This training provides 68W combat medics with scenario-based, combat-focused medical training in order to effectively treat and save casualties on the battlefield.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2022 20:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|847134
|VIRIN:
|220613-A-OR715-130
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109056998
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hawaii Army National Guard Medics participate in Medical Simulated Trauma Training, by SSG Bryan Ng, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT