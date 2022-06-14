U.S. Army celebrates 247th birthday on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 14, 2022. The U.S. Army has grown and developed over 247 years on the dedication, bravery, and heroism of every soldier who defends America 24/7. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar, 25th Infantry Division)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2022 17:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|847133
|VIRIN:
|220614-A-LR057-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109056989
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army 247th Birthday, by PV2 Mariah Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
