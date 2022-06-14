U.S. Army 247th Birthday

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/847133" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army celebrates 247th birthday on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 14, 2022. The U.S. Army has grown and developed over 247 years on the dedication, bravery, and heroism of every soldier who defends America 24/7. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar, 25th Infantry Division)