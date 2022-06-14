When you are activated, you will receive the same benefits as active duty service members and your family also gets TRICARE coverage as active duty family members. Learn more at https://www.tricare.mil/LifeEvents/Activating.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2022 16:46
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|847130
|VIRIN:
|220614-A-AB123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109056905
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TRICARE QLE Knowledge - Activating, by Mara Dworkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT