    Cavalry Gunnery with Georgia Army National Guard

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2022

    Video by Maj. Charles Emmons 

    Georgia National Guard

    Georgia National Guard Soldiers from 1st Squadron, 108th Cavalry Regiment conduct gunnery tables in Fort Stewart, Georgia June 12, 2022, during annual training in preparation for an Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2022
    Date Posted: 06.14.2022 16:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 847129
    VIRIN: 220612-A-NJ230-191
    Filename: DOD_109056888
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cavalry Gunnery with Georgia Army National Guard, by MAJ Charles Emmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Georgia
    gunnery
    cavalry
    Army
    training
    National Guard
    scouts out

