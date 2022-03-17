Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honor with Dignity

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the Steel Talons Honor Guard, exhibit skills, customs, and courtesies used for various events on the Steel Talons training block, March 17, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The Steel Talons Honor Guard's motto "Honor with Dignity" is not just a motto, but a way of life, and each time they train or perform, they do so to honor fallen members of the U.S. armed services, both past and present.

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 06.14.2022 16:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847127
    VIRIN: 220317-F-TY635-1001
    Filename: DOD_109056825
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    This work, Honor with Dignity, by A1C Antonio Salfran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    New Mexico
    Holloman
    Steel Talons Honor Guard
    Honor with Dignity

