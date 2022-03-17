Members from the Steel Talons Honor Guard, exhibit skills, customs, and courtesies used for various events on the Steel Talons training block, March 17, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The Steel Talons Honor Guard's motto "Honor with Dignity" is not just a motto, but a way of life, and each time they train or perform, they do so to honor fallen members of the U.S. armed services, both past and present.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2022 16:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|847127
|VIRIN:
|220317-F-TY635-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109056825
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Honor with Dignity, by A1C Antonio Salfran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
