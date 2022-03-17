video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members from the Steel Talons Honor Guard, exhibit skills, customs, and courtesies used for various events on the Steel Talons training block, March 17, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The Steel Talons Honor Guard's motto "Honor with Dignity" is not just a motto, but a way of life, and each time they train or perform, they do so to honor fallen members of the U.S. armed services, both past and present.